Restaurant that puts ‘modern twist’ on pasta dishes opens at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A restaurant serving pasta dishes with a “modern twist,” such as butter chicken alla vodka and French onion mac and cheese, recently opened its doors at Polaris Fashion Place.

Flour Modern Pasta Bar opened its first eatery at 1540 Polaris Parkway on Monday, serving unique meals including an elote-inspired noodle dish and a spinach and artichoke pasta. The concept was created by the owners of the Victorian Village restaurant Rooh, which serves Indian cuisine and was named the city’s sixth-best restaurant in 2022 by Columbus Monthly magazine.

“Flour is a place where tasteful adventure intertwines with nostalgic comfort,” a news release from the restaurant stated. “The handmade pasta selection showcases a variety of global flavors and pasta shapes to bring a new perspective on well-known dishes.”

Butter chicken alla vodka

Tie dye ricotta gnocchi

House baby gem salad

Dining at Flour costs $28 per person, which covers the customer’s choice of bread, salad and pasta, while sides and desserts cost extra. Sides include crispy Brussel sprouts and caramelized figs, while dessert options include Tres leches tiramisu and smoked chocolate custard.

The eatery offers a variety of cocktails, created in partnership with Columbus’ Watershed Distillery. A tiramisu martini, gin and matcha cocktail, lemon margarita and variety of wines are amongst the options.

Flour seats up to 80 guests including bar seating, and is open daily from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

