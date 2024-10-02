Number of abortions in Ohio and out-of-state patients increased in 2023, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Ohio’s abortion report for 2023, the first full year after Roe v. Wade was overturned and the state’s six-week abortion ban was in effect for 82 days, shows a nearly 20% increase in the procedure compared with 2022.

Ohio law requires certain information about abortions performed in the state to be reported to the Department of Health, through confidential forms given to patients. The document includes medical history and demographic information, which are summarized into annual reports.

A total of 22,000 induced abortions were reported in Ohio in 2023 – a 19% increase from 18,488 in 2022, when the “Heartbeat Law” was in effect from June 24 through Sept. 14. The number of abortions in 2023 also marks an increase compared with 2021 (21,813), 2020 (20,605) and 2019 (20,102).

Fetal viability, or the point at which a fetus can survive outside the uterus, is generally accepted as between 22-24 weeks gestation but is determined by an individual’s doctor. A majority of the procedures, 13,367 or 60.8%, were performed at less than nine weeks of pregnancy. Less than 1%, a total of 146 abortions, were performed at over 21 weeks. Of the 476 abortions completed after 19 weeks of gestation, one fetus was determined to be viable, according to the Department of Health.

The report found 0.5%, or 118, of abortions were completed due to a medical emergency or necessity, while 43.6%, or 9,581, were not; 12,301 patients did not report if the procedure was due to a medical necessity or not.

Other demographics show 2.7% (601) of patients were under 18 years old, 6.1% (1,331) were 18 to 19 years old, 28.9% (6,355) were 20 to 24 years old, 62.3% (13,712) were 25 to 55 years old and one patient’s age was “outside of the fertility range,” the report stated.

Of those who reported a race, 43.9% (9,655) of patients were Black, 40.7% (8,954) were white, 4.2% (932) reported more than one race, 2.7% (595) were Asian or Pacific Islander and 0.3% (65) were American Indian.

Additionally, a majority of patients, 17,108 or 77.8%, had never been married, while 9.8% (2,154) were married. When it comes to counties, the most abortions were performed in Cuyahoga (27.8%), followed by Montgomery (19.5%), Franklin (16.4%), Summit (16.4%) and Hamilton (16.4%).

A majority of abortions, 87.4% or 19,229, were performed on Ohio residents, while 12.6% (2,771) were performed on out-of-state residents. This marks a 5.6% increase in the percentage of patients who traveled to Ohio for an abortion compared with 2022, when 7% traveled from another state.

“These death statistics are heartbreaking as abortion continues to target minorities…” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life. “The number of women traveling to Ohio to have an abortion has doubled, which has led to the spike in the number of total induced abortions in our State. Ohio, sadly, is becoming a destination state for aborting babies.”

Abortion Forward, an abortion rights group, stated every American deserves a trusted abortion provider in their own community, but when bans are enacted, it is important for neighboring states to make sure care is accessible.

“Thanks to Ohio voters and the dedicated staff at clinics across our state, we are now a safe haven for the 1 in 3 women who now live in a state where abortion is banned or severely restricted,” Executive Director Kellie Copeland said.

While the report did not specify where out-of-state travelers came from, another analysis by the Guttmacher Institute found that a majority of travelers to Ohio came from surrounding states such as Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia – all of which have abortion bans in place.

Statistics show 41 failed abortions occurred out of 22,000 total, and 121 resulted in complications such as hemorrhaging. However, there were no reported deaths as a result of the procedure.

