How to register or update your voter registration for this November’s election

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Voters in Ohio wishing to cast a ballot in this November’s election have one week left to register or update their voter registration.

Ohioans must register or update their voter registration no later than 30 days before an election, meaning those who plan on voting in the Nov. 5 election must register by Oct. 7. Voters can update their registration online here and will need to provide information like their Ohio driver’s license number, the last four digits of their social security number and their address.

Once the registration is processed, Ohioans have several options for voting: mail-in voting via an absentee ballot, voting in person early at the county board of elections, or in-person voting on election day.

How to vote via an absentee ballot

Those in Ohio wishing to use mail-in voting must first submit a request form for an absentee ballot, available here , and return it by mail or in person to their county board of elections. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 8 to those who submitted a request, but the deadline to request a ballot is seven days before the election on Oct. 29.

After receiving and completing their ballot, Ohioans must ensure their ballot is postmarked by the day before the election, Nov. 4, in order to be counted. Voters can also return their absentee ballot in person to their county board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Ohio voters can request their ballot for each election 90 days before the date of an election, but must complete a separate application for each they want to vote in. Voting by mail reduces the chances of lines at the polls and absentee ballots are the first votes counted on election night, LaRose’s website states, which also has a map of county elections boards .

How to vote early in-person

Early in-person voting starts on Oct. 8 in the November election. Voters can cast ballots at county boards of elections most days leading up to the weekend before Election Day, so long as they come with photo identification. Here’s when you can vote early:

Oct. 8-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct.14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 21-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 3: 1 to 5 p.m.

Ohio requires in-person voters to have a form of photo identification in order to vote. That includes an Ohio driver’s license, an Ohio ID card, a U.S. passport or passport card, a U.S. military ID, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID, or an Ohio National Guard ID.

All identification must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the poll list.

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license, Ohio ID card, or interim documentation with your former address is an acceptable form of ID when your current address is in the pollbook, Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s site states.

If voters do not have any of the above forms of identification, they may cast a provisional ballot. However, for that ballot to be counted, voters must return to the board of elections no later than four days after Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

Out-of-state driver’s licenses are not valid IDs when voting. Ohio will also not accept a social security card, birth certificate, insurance card, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or any other government document.

There are many resources on the Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

View your sample ballot, once completed, here .

Find your Nov. 5 polling location here .

