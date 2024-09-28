Group of Ohio State students ‘Jews on Campus’ works to combat antisemitism

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A group of Jewish students on Ohio State’s campus said it has been a tough year for their community. But with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, approaching, they’re working to turn the page by growing an organization called “Jews on Campus.”

Leaders of Jews on Campus said they want to fight hate with positivity. They said part of their mission is to engage with students outside of the Jewish community.

“I think Jewish love and light is really important in times like this,” said JoC co-president Sophia Starr.

Starr said the organization was actually started a few years ago by a student who has now graduated. She said it was only a few students involved. Starr said this year felt like the perfect time to grow Jews on Campus. She said part of their mission is to fight hate with positivity.

“I think it’s been really difficult,” Starr said. “But there are so many students on this campus who are so supportive of the Jewish community. And I think that’s really important to highlight.”

Starr said last school year, Jewish students experienced acts of antisemitism in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

She said they found a safe place at Hillel and hope Jews on Campus will be another way for them to reach Jewish students who are looking for a safe space. She said they will also communicate regularly with OSU administrators to talk about what is going on in their communities.

This week, members of Jews on Campus did something they are calling “Apples for Admins.” They said in honor of Rosh Hashanah they delivered baskets with apples and honey, along with letters to university administrators to wish them a happy and healthy new year.

They also want to engage non-Jewish students in their events. Mallory Friedman said as initiative chair, she wants to be a visible face to Jewish and non-Jewish students.

“I was a freshman last year, and it was very early in the school year that obviously Oct. 7 happened and I honestly just felt lost,” Friedman said.

She said her plan is to meet people where they are, whether that be at the student union or on the Oval. Friedman said they hope to host sports tournaments like pickleball where all students can be involved. She also said they host Israeli dance classes at Hillel on Tuesday nights.

“Hopefully in October and November, we will be able to set up ‘spread cream cheese, not hate’ where we will be set up in the Union, handing out bagels and cream cheese and also having students come in and sign a pledge to fight hate wherever they see it on our campus,” Friedman said.

The women said they hope Jews on Campus educates the community about Jewish identity and is a place where all kinds of people feel safe.

“Fighting hate with hate is not going to get us anywhere,” Friedman said. “And that’s really the, you know, the force behind Jews on Campus, is bringing this positivity to the campus in every corner where it’s needed.”

The women said they have 30 members and counting. They said they have a Google form in their Instagram bio — which can be found under the name “jewsoncampusosu” — with more information on how to be involved.

