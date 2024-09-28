Open in App
    • NBC4 Columbus

    Additional rain showers this weekend from tropical remnants

    By Bryan Still,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjdZh_0vmvELH800

    Central Ohio Weather and Radar

    QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

    • Today: Mainly sunny, high 71
    • Tonight: Clear and comfortable, low 63
    • Sunday: Clouds increasing, high 75 (62)
    • Monday: Rain showers, high 77 (64)
    • Tuesday: Chance t-showers, high 79 (55)
    • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 71 (49)

    FORECAST DISCUSSION:

    Columbus beat its old daily rainfall record Friday and saw almost an inch and a half of rain. Much heavier totals fell in. The south where it was needed even more. Additional rain chances are expected this weekend and beyond.

    Additional showers courtesy of Helene will move through Central Ohio today. New rainfall totals are expected to reach 0.5″-1″. There is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall across most of Central Ohio. We can anticipate very cool temperatures in the low 70s and calmer wind speeds.

    Overnight will bring more rain. When showers are not falling skies will stay mostly cloudy. Winds will also continue to stay calmer. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s. While daytime highs will be seasonable, lows are well above normal for this time of year.

    Sunday brings even more rain shower chances, but the rain totals will not be as impressive. Only about 0.25″ of accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be reach the mid 70s. Dew points in the 60s are going keep it feeling a bit muggy and the humidity is not expected to drop for several days.

    The new work week starts off with scattered rain showers. That will change by Wednesday when a cold front pushes through the state. On the back end of it will be much drier conditions and cooler air. Sunshine will stick around for the second half of the work week.

