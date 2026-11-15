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Bowen Yang returns to ‘SNL’ to play ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
By Dennis Romero,5 days ago
Former “Saturday Night Live” repertory player and writer Bowen Yang returned to help open the show this weekend with his portrayal of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. In the cold open, the nation’s most prominent tech-industry CEOs, including Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, are at a CIA gathering devised to teach them how to identify when a woman may be duping them.