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Why Mary Peltola is on track to win in Alaska, even if ranked choice ballots come into play
By John Lapinski,3 days ago
As Alaska continues to count and report votes weeks after Election Day, it is increasingly unlikely that Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan will hang on to his job. His Democratic challenger, Mary Peltola, is on track to win the still-unresolved Senate race under either possible scenario — with an outright majority, or if the race goes to ranked choice ballots, according to an NBC News Decision Desk analysis of outstanding and tabulated votes.