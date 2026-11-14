undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Evacuation order lifted after bomb found near ethanol plant in central Illinois
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
An evacuation order that forced hundreds of people from their homes near an industrial site in central Illinois was lifted Saturday after law enforcement agencies completed a search of the area, authorities said. A bomb was discovered Friday afternoon at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria. Police said the device...
11