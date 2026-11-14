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Democrat Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska’s Senate race, as vote counting continues
By Ben Kamisar,3 days ago
Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is likely to win Alaska’s Senate race, according to an NBC News Decision Desk analysis, as vote-counting continues in the state. Peltola has expanded her narrow lead over Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with each new batch of votes reported this week. A “likely” characterization indicates that the NBC News Decision Desk has at least 95% confidence that Peltola will win the race.
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