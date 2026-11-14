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Filipino singer Carmelle storms to victory in Eurovision Asia debut in Bangkok
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
BANGKOK — Filipino singer Carmelle won the first Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with a fiery performance of her dance-pop song “Sobra-Sobra.”. The 19-year-old beat 10 other acts in the grand final in Bangkok, with the winner chosen through votes from national juries in participating countries and viewers worldwide.
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