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A chronic headache sufferer says this now-$23 neck roller made their pain go away
By Bethany Heitman,13 days ago
If you’ve ever had a tension headache that started in your neck and crept up the back of your skull, you know how hard it is to shake. The Chirp Wheel XR 4” Neck Massager aims to help. It’s a small, firm wheel built to target the muscles at the base of your skull, and one chronic headache sufferer says it made their pain totally go away. Right now, it’s on sale for $23 — the lowest it has been all year.