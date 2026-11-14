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What does the blue wave mean for trans rights? It’s complicated
By Jo Yurcaba,13 days ago
As a blue tsunami rolled across the country on election night, it seemed Republicans had lost their bet on anti-trans messaging. Southern states elected transgender and nonbinary lawmakers for the first time. Democrats swept GOP strongholds like Texas as voters appeared to reject fearmongering mailers about gender transitions. But other results revealed a more complicated picture.