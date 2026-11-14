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Rubio urges conservatives to uplift their ideology, brushes off Republicans’ midterm losses
By Kyla Guilfoil,12 days ago
Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday downplayed Republicans’ devastating losses in the midterm elections, instead telling supporters, “Politics requires more than simply winning elections.”. “Those who believe that one setback, one defeat, one bad election spells the end of the republic should look to you as an...
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