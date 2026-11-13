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Schumer, Van Hollen and the next big test for Senate Democrats
By Yasmin Vossoughian,11 days ago
Welcome to the daily Inside Scoop newsletter. Congressional Democrats will meet next week to choose their next set of leaders for the upcoming term. Is there enough political will in the Senate to “reject the status quo,” as Sen. Chris Van Hollen said, or will Sen. Chuck Schumer return to the 120th Congress with a mandate from both voters and his colleagues? Plus, that 17-hour Microsoft outage yesterday sure did slow things down for workers across the map. Let’s get into it.