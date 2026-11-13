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Drone activity over U.S. base in Britain prompts security response, U.S. military says
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
LONDON — Unauthorized drone activity has prompted a security response at an American base in Britain, the U.S. military said Friday. Security forces at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity, but no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure have been affected, the U.S. Air Force in Europe said in a statement.
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