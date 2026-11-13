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Alito says Supreme Court is caught between the president and a Congress that can ‘turn off the lights’
By Gary Grumbach,9 days ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito expressed concern about Congress’ potential use of the power of the purse against the high court in remarks at an event in Washington, D.C., Thursday night. Speaking with conservative author Mollie Hemingway at a black-tie dinner for the annual Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention,...
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