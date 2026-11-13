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Trump says he wants to ‘get Cuba done’ when asked about use of military force
By Rebecca Shabad,7 days ago
President Donald Trump signaled in a new interview that he could take military action against Cuba before he leaves office to topple the island’s communist regime. “I want to get Cuba done before I leave you,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday when asked if he would order the use of military force against Cuba to free the nation.