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Democrats promised to reverse cuts to Medicaid and food stamps. Trump stands in their way.
By Mike Hixenbaugh,4 days ago
Democrats framed the midterm election as a matter of life and death: Unless they won and reversed Republicans’ historic cuts to healthcare and food assistance, they warned, children would go hungry, rural hospitals would close and Americans would die. Voters handed Democrats their largest midterm popular-vote margin since the Watergate scandal. But what comes next may be harder: delivering on their promises with President Donald Trump still holding the veto pen.
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