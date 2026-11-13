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Bond denied for South Carolina man accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man accused of burying his 11-month-old son in a dog crate in a clump of scrubby pines was denied bond Thursday. Michael Comer, 25, has been charged with attempted murder, burglary and unlawfully placing a child at risk in connection with the disappearance of Koah Sharp, who survived and is expected to make a full recovery.
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