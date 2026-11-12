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Ukraine says it’s facing new restrictions to the Starshield network, as Trump envoys meet with Putin
By Henry Austin,3 days ago
Hours after an American delegation touched down in Moscow for peace talks, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s military had experienced a renewed wave of “significant disruptions” to the Starshield satellite internet service, hampering its ability to defend itself against Russia. “These are not random...
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