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Pete Hegseth strikes defiant tone in face of impeachment threat
By Raquel Coronell Uribe,9 days ago
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday dismissed a renewed effort in the House to bring articles of impeachment against him as early as next week. In a video on social media, Hegseth said, “A disgruntled, defeated congressman, along with all his Democrat allies, has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly, just like they tried against President Trump twice.”
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