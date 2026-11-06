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Brands lean into human creativity as handcrafted art becomes more of a luxury in the age of AI
By Angela Yang,7 days ago
The sound of pencil putting lines to paper. The geometric shapes of a cartoon animal before it comes to life on the page. Those were the opening shots of a teaser for Prada’s 2026 holiday campaign, which introduced a series of films made “using the anachronistic craft of hand-drawn animation,” working with longtime Disney animator John Pomeroy.