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Hawaii patients may soon get prescriptions for fresh food from doctors
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
More than 100,000 Hawaii residents who qualify for Medicaid may soon find their doctors prescribing them fresh food as medicine. The script could be for fresh fruit and vegetables, even ahi, beef, chicken and eggs. The federally funded initiative will start as soon as January as part of a special state Medicaid program aimed at addressing chronic diet-related health issues in low-income communities.
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