undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Craig Melvin Shares Sweet Family Snaps for Daughter Sybil’s 10th Birthday
By Ariana Brockington,7 days ago
Craig Melvin’s daughter, Sybil, has officially entered the double digits club!. The TODAY co-anchor celebrated his daughter turning 10 with a sweet Instagram tribute that included the entire family of four. In the post, uploaded Nov. 5, Craig, wife and sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, 12-year-old son Delano and Sybil all smiled wide while posing in party hats.