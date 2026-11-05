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Voters want the Iran war to end. It’s not that easy.
By Yasmin Vossoughian,7 days ago
Welcome to the daily Inside Scoop newsletter. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have both said Tuesday night’s blue tsunami was a direct reflection of the American public’s dissatisfaction with the Iran war. But what does Iran think? And how does that influence what may come next? I talked to chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel on “Here’s the Scoop” about all of that. Let’s get into it.