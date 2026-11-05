undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wisconsin reports its first measles death in decades, the third in the U.S. this week
By Aria Bendix,6 days ago
An infant in Wisconsin has died of measles, the state health department said Thursday — the third measles-related death reported in the U.S. this week. It’s Wisconsin’s first measles-related death since 1990, the Health Service Department said, adding that a coroner had listed measles as the infant’s immediate cause of death.
70