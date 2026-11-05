undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to stop your pipes from freezing this winter, according to plumbers
By Bethany Heitman,6 days ago
Nothing ruins a winter morning quite like turning on the faucet and getting nothing but a sputter, or worse, finding water pouring through your ceiling. When temperatures plunge, the water inside your pipes can freeze and expand, putting enough pressure on them to crack or even burst. The result is water damage, a hefty repair bill and a big headache. The good news is that frozen pipes are largely preventable, and most of the fixes are cheap, quick and easy enough to handle yourself.