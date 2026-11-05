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Democrats’ midterm win threatens to disrupt Trump’s fragile truce with Xi
By Jennifer Jett,5 days ago
HONG KONG — Almost two years after President Donald Trump returned to office, Washington’s rocky relationship with Beijing has found steadier footing, based largely on what observers say is his personal rapport with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. But U.S.-China relations could be injected with new volatility as control of Congress shifts to Democrats who may press for tougher stances on Taiwan, AI and other issues.