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KitchenAid’s popular stand mixer is $150 off just in time for holiday baking, cooking and gifting
By Cory Fernandez,5 days ago
As someone who regularly covers appliances, one product I think every home needs is a KitchenAid stand mixer. It’s a kitchen workhorse — it mixes, yes, but it also makes baking and food prep easier and faster, and it’s compatible with a ton of attachments that give you the ability to make pasta, ice cream and more. Right now, it’s $150 off at several retailers.