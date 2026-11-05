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Justice Department moves to toss Steve Bannon’s conviction tied to Congress’ Jan. 6 investigation
By Ryan J. Reilly,5 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration moved Thursday to vacate the conviction of Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress in connection with its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, a White House chief strategist and senior counselor during President Donald Trump’s first...
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