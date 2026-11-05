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Head of DOJ Civil Rights Division resigns after GOP midterms loss
By Ryan J. Reilly,5 days ago
WASHINGTON — Harmeet Dhillon, the Republican attorney who oversaw a massive overhaul of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, submitted her resignation Thursday. Attorney General Todd Blanche posted on X that he has accepted Dhillon’s resignation. He wrote that she “defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor” and that the DOJ “is grateful for her dedicated public service, and we wish her every success in her future endeavors.”
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