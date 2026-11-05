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‘Married at First Sight UK’ dropped by network after women say they were raped during show
By Doha Madani,5 days ago
The U.K. version of the “Married at First Sight” reality franchise will no longer air on Channel 4 after two women alleged they were raped during production. Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra confirmed in a statement Thursday that the network was cutting ties with the reality series following an external review of the allegations that were made while its sixth season was being filmed.
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