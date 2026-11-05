undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carson Daly announced as co-anchor of ‘Saturday TODAY’
By Scott Stump, TODAY,3 days ago
Good news for “TODAY” fans who can’t get enough of Carson Daly during the week: He is the new co-anchor of “Saturday TODAY”!. Carson announced Thursday on “TODAY” that he will be permanently joining “Saturday TODAY” alongside Laura Jarrett on Saturdays, while also remaining part of “TODAY’s” regular weekday broadcasts. He had been stepping in as an interim co-anchor on “Saturday TODAY” with Laura since September.
38