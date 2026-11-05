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School bus driver arrested after dragging 5-year-old caught in door, N.Y. authorities say
By Matt Lavietes,3 days ago
A New York school bus driver was arrested Tuesday after, police say, a 5-year-old child was dragged along the road when the child’s backpack got caught in the bus door. Tasha Van Dayne, 37, of Clinton, New York, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
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