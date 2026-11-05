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Guinness-Braised Short Ribs
By Andre Fowles,3 days ago
Guinness stout has been in Jamaica for a long time — at least since the early 1800s — and was originally shipped there to satisfy the desires of Irish workers on the island. It remains a favorite brew for many Jamaicans, partly because we believe that anything bitter is good for you, partly because the high alcohol content gives good bang for the buck and partly because it's so good in these braised short ribs.