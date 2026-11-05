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Heavy rain causes flash flooding in north Georgia, forcing water rescues and evacuations
By The Associated Press,3 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms caused record flooding overnight in twin towns straddling the Georgia-Tennessee border, submerging some buildings to their rooflines on Thursday as emergency responders rescued dozens of people. The storms dropped heavy rain across a mountainous area, causing flooding on the Toccoa River between McCaysville, Georgia, and...