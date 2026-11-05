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Garlic bread, stolen trucks and a handwritten apology: Inside a convicted killer’s 10 days on the run
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Authorities on Wednesday were still trying to piece together how an escaped Tennessee prisoner convicted of murder evaded capture for more than a week before being tracked down hundreds of miles away in Missouri. Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was...
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