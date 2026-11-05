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Melania Trump calls for ‘enduring’ Russia-Ukraine peace as she hosts top officials at the White House
By Yuliya Talmazan,2 days ago
First lady Melania Trump expressed hope that a humanitarian ceasefire around a city in Ukraine would inspire progress toward a “more enduring” peace, as she hosted representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday. The unprecedented meeting came as the Trump administration pushes for progress...
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