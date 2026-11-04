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Crispy Sesame Chicken Cutlets With Shaved Carrot Salad
By Daphne Oz,2 days ago
Crispy, salty chicken cutlets coated with panko and nutty sesame seeds avoid the mess of frying and bake up to golden perfection in the oven. Meanwhile, shave a few sweet, crunchy carrots into a beautiful pile of ribbons and toss together with olive oil, lime, toasted cumin, mint, pistachios and feta for a polished plate that is as indulgent as it is vibrant and nourishing.