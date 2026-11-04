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Chocolate-Dipped Clementines With Pistachios
By Daphne Oz,2 days ago
Juicy, sweet-tart clementine segments are dipped in silky dark chocolate and finished with crunchy pistachios and flaky sea salt. As sophisticated as it is tantalizingly delicious, this dessert is naturally portioned and comes together with just a handful of ingredients to satisfy a chocolate craving. Perfect for a weeknight treat or effortless entertaining this holiday season!