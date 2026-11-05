undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch a draft campaign for the 2028 presidential race
By Jonathan Allen,3 days ago
Allies of Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., are launching an effort to lay groundwork for him to run for president, the leaders of a new draft committee told NBC News. Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst are co-chairs of the group — “Run Ro” — which can raise money from donors and begin building support for a Khanna candidacy while he continues to weigh a 2028 bid.
6