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Israel’s president accepts certified election results in a blow to Netanyahu’s claim of vote fraud
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted as legally binding the certified results from last week’s parliamentary elections and said he would begin consultations with party representatives on the formation of a new government. Herzog’s acceptance of the results as valid dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s...
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