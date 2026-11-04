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The Data Dive: Steve Kornacki charts where Democrats sliced into GOP strongholds
By Steve Kornacki,2 days ago
Welcome to The Data Dive, your subscriber-exclusive newsletter about the most consequential elections of the midterms. It was a monumental election night for Democrats, who NBC News projected will take back the Senate and House majorities after victories in states where Republicans have held power for decades. Here are five data takeaways from a seismic Election Day. Let’s dive in.
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