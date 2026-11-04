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Idaho voters reject ballot measure on abortion, preserving the state’s ban, NBC News projects
By Lauren Zola,2 days ago
Voters have rejected an Idaho ballot measure that would have codified the right to an abortion up until fetal viability, NBC News projects. The move preserves Idaho’s abortion ban, which went into effect in 2022 following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationally.
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