Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani suffers shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series

    By Greg Rosenstein,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Shohei Ohtani'S injuryBaseball injuriesWorld SeriesShohei OhtaniNew York YankeesPlayer health

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    VIDEO: Female Dodgers Fan Broke The Internet With Her Raunchy Celebration After World Series Win Over Yankees On Friday
    Total Pro Sports1 day ago
    Meet Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani
    New York Post2 days ago
    Dave Roberts Provides Huge Update On Shohei Ohtani Injury After Dodgers' World Series Game 2
    Los Angeles Dodgers On SI1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Aaron Judge Speaks Out After Yankees Game 2 Loss to Dodgers
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Erik Menendez Plans to Move Into Wife Tammi's Las Vegas Home If He and Brother Lyle Are Released From Prison
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    Ex-Girlfriend Of NFL Quarterback Tom Brady And Blue Blood Actress Bridget Moynahan’s Parents Were Highly Educated!
    playersbio.com4 days ago
    Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea's 4-word reaction to World Series Game 1 heroics
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Michael Jackson Once Crashed One of Diddy’s Parties as Disgraced Rapper Says ‘Mike Was Smooth’: This Is ‘Not a Good Look’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Tommy Edman Is the MVP on and off the Field: Meet the MLB Superstar’s Wife Kristen
    Life and Style Weekly4 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder for hire charge
    NBC News2 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com6 days ago
    Trump rally overshadowed by comedian's racist remarks and Quarter Pounder is back: Morning Rundown
    NBC News3 hours ago
    They were the top two seeds in the NFC. Now they’re both in danger of missing the playoffs.
    NBC News17 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Manchester United fires coach Erik ten Hag
    NBC Newslast hour
    Deion Sanders Earned Two Major Bonuses After Colorado's Win Saturday
    The Spun23 hours ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    Matthew Perry's mother recounts tender moments before he died: 'It was almost a premonition or something'
    NBC News3 days ago
    Giannis Antetokounmpo dresses as Mr. Potato Head for post-game press conference: ‘I’m a father first’
    NBC News16 hours ago
    Dwyane Wade statue unveiled in Miami as fans contend it looks nothing like him
    NBC News11 hours ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Yankees-Dodgers World Series Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    John McEnroe and His Ex-Wife Tatum O’Neal Welcomed Three Children, Among Which The Eldest One Was Born Out Of Wedlock!
    playersbio.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy