Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Rudy Giuliani's prized possessions and treasure hunters cash in: The weekly news quiz

    By Annie Hill,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Rudy GiulianiTreasure huntingNews quizPolitical scandalsU.K.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    saddest
    1d ago
    Rudy Giuliani is mafia. this is a mafia that stole me from my birth hospital in 1966. it's all New York state news right now. where did Giuliani got his court case thrown out against being called a pawn so now he writes a controlled book by the mafia years before a book about Biden. this is all controlled by the mafia that stole me at my birth hospital in 1966 in New York state. they injured me they chip away at me surveillance and espionage it should be a court case taking care of today because they won't turn themselves in for it. they destroy people their personalities their behaviors they are a criminal group ran by Van zant who knew my parents or grandparents they pick people to ruin them and humiliate them and to use them and to use children against them and some children they don't even remember having and become celebrities in the USA who look like floozies it's disgusting these people disrespect America and USA citizens.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Shanghai puts a stop to spooky season
    NBC News2 hours ago
    Groups denounce Spanish-language signs warning against noncitizen voting as an intimidation tool
    NBC News2 days ago
    Florida woman accused of zipping boyfriend in suitcase and leaving him to suffocate found guilty of murder
    NBC News1 day ago
    Far-right congressman suggests N.C. Legislature should consider handing electors to Trump on Election Day
    NBC News2 days ago
    British lawmaker suspended from Labour Party after video shows apparent assault
    NBC News3 hours ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Trump rally overshadowed by comedian's racist remarks and Quarter Pounder is back: Morning Rundown
    NBC Newslast hour
    Alex Jones fighting attempt to sell his social media account rights in Infowars auction
    NBC News2 days ago
    'Take our lives seriously': Michelle Obama delivers powerful speech on women's health
    NBC News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne9 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Minneapolis neighbor shooting sparks outrage after suspect is charged, but remains at home for now
    NBC News13 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    They skipped voting in 2020. Here’s what Trump & Harris can say to win them in 2024
    NBC News2 days ago
    FEMA conspiracy theories that have stoked chaos in the South date back to the 1980s
    NBC News1 day ago
    Pennsylvania officials investigate 2,500 possibly fraudulent voter registrations
    NBC News2 days ago
    Democrats and Republicans focus on key Sun Belt states as Election Day approaches
    NBC News2 days ago
    Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist and founding member, dies at 84
    NBC News2 days ago
    Trump focuses on migrant crime at campaign event in Texas
    NBC News2 days ago
    Despite steady gains, economic concerns persist among some young men. That could tip the election.
    NBC News2 days ago
    Even if Harris isn't talking about gender, everyone else is
    NBC News2 days ago
    Harris makes major push to boost turnout in Philadelphia
    NBC News13 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy