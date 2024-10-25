Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Ukraine releases video said to show North Korean troops in eastern Russia

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    North Korean troopsUkraine-Russia conflictNorth Korea'S nuclear programGlobal military tensionsUs foreign policyNbc news

    Comments / 51

    Add a Comment
    Erick Christopher
    18h ago
    North Korea is trying to get their military members to get some sort of combat experience for any potential future war themselves
    Yahudah Ben Yah
    1d ago
    If the US can fund Ukraine and support Ukraine with intell, weapons and secret soldiers, why can't other countries support Russia???
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Ukraine targets North Korean soldiers with psychological warfare, offering ‘3 meals a day’
    koreadailyus.com2 days ago
    Kim Jong Un to send Putin 12,000 soldiers, South Korea says; U.S. warns they'll be 'fair game'
    NBC News2 days ago
    JESSE WATTERS: Democrats just yanked Kamala Harris off the campaign trail
    Fox News4 days ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider19 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    MassLive.com3 days ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Jennifer Aniston In Plunging Gym Bodysuit ‘Not A Size Zero’
    thenerdstash.com8 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent8 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Declares He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Scientists Propose Shooting $200 Trillion Worth of Pulverized Diamonds Into Atmosphere
    Futurism5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Putin’s desperate move to throw North Korean troops into Ukraine won’t bring the battlefield gains he thinks
    The Independent1 day ago
    9 congressional sleeper races to watch on Election Night
    NBC News1 day ago
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News2 days ago
    If South Korea decides to get involved in Ukraine, it has powerful options
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Black man fatally shot by police in Ohio in 2020 complied with orders, prosecutors say
    NBC News2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Putin says Middle East is on the brink of full-scale war
    Reuters3 days ago
    Russia's friendship with North Korea may have backfired
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes1 day ago
    The Washington Post ends backing presidential candidates as paper says Bezos axed Harris endorsement
    NBC News1 day ago
    South and North Korea troops potentially entering Ukraine war unlikely to stoke regional conflict, analysts say
    CNBC2 days ago
    Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Christian Radio Host Rob Dempsey Dies Just One Week After Going Public With Cancer Diagnosis
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Biden formally apologizes for Indian boarding school system
    NBC News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy