Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Israel is ethnically cleansing in Gaza, Jordan charges

    By Andrea Mitchell,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Israel-Palestine conflictGaza siegeHamas hostagesUs foreign policyEthnic cleansingBenjamin Netanyahu

    Comments / 87

    Add a Comment
    Larry Ronnebaum
    1h ago
    And the problem is......?
    danlopez
    2h ago
    Good
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    RAF’s Gaza photos could be used against Israel in war crimes court
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Israeli military has used Palestinians as human shields in Gaza, soldier and former detainees say
    CNN3 days ago
    Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
    MarketRealist6 hours ago
    Iran says it has a ‘right to self-defense’ after Israel attack, as U.S. urges end to missile exchanges
    NBC News20 hours ago
    Groups denounce Spanish-language signs warning against noncitizen voting as an intimidation tool
    NBC News1 day ago
    9 congressional sleeper races to watch on Election Night
    NBC News1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Black man fatally shot by police in Ohio in 2020 complied with orders, prosecutors say
    NBC News2 days ago
    'We must mobilize': Harris rallies with Beyoncé and Willie Nelson in Texas
    NBC News1 day ago
    15-year-old accused of killing his parents and 3 siblings in their Washington state home
    NBC News2 days ago
    Illnesses linked to McDonald's E. coli outbreak rise to 75, CDC says
    NBC News1 day ago
    Republican super PAC makes last-ditch push to swing Nevada Senate race
    NBC News2 days ago
    Transit workers who lost jobs when they didn't get Covid vaccines are awarded $1M
    NBC News1 day ago
    Vance tells Harris ‘shut the hell up!’ and calls John Kelly a 'disgruntled ex-employee'
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Biden formally apologizes for Indian boarding school system
    NBC News1 day ago
    U.S. Ambassador Burns spells out the 'challenging' relationship with China
    NBC News1 day ago
    Biden says women 'can do anything any man can do' including being president
    NBC News14 hours ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    Full speech: Biden apologizes for forced Native American boarding school policy
    NBC News1 day ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 17 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Justice Department warns Elon Musk that $1M voter giveaway could be illegal
    NBC News2 days ago
    Massachusetts weighs legalizing magic mushrooms for mental health
    NBC News1 day ago
    Trump says the U.S. is 'like a garbage can for the world' as he dials up immigration rhetoric
    NBC News2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Democrats and Republicans focus on key Sun Belt states as Election Day approaches
    NBC News1 day ago
    Students in Helene-ravaged Buncombe County return to school a month after mass devastation
    NBC News1 day ago
    They skipped voting in 2020. Here’s what Trump & Harris can say to win them in 2024
    NBC News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy