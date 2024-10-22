Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Democratic senators slam McDonald's for menu price hikes they say have outpaced inflation

    By Elizabeth Chuck,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 173
    Add a Comment
    Michael Crouch
    8h ago
    McDonald's all they want to do is pardon the phrase screw over the general public just so they get more money their sandwiches aren't worth it everything is so greasy and they want to double charge you for drinks and they think that some people don't even look at their receipt let's boycott McDonald's all the way around and let them suffer for a long time
    Kamala was Willie's Side Chick
    8h ago
    It’s called CAPITALISM. Supply and demand. McDonalds is a private company and can charge $50 for a Big Mac if they want to. We can buy it or not. Democrats are idiots.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    McDonald’s comes under fire from US senators
    rollingout.com1 day ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping
    NBC News2 days ago
    Some Juul users are receiving thousands of dollars as part of a $300M class action settlement
    NBC News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    IRS announces new federal income tax brackets for 2025
    NBC News1 day ago
    IRS sets new tax brackets, raises standard deduction for 2025
    Fox Business1 day ago
    Florida woman used Roblox to instruct 10-year-old to kill infant by dropping him on floor, officials say
    NBC News1 day ago
    What tariffs do and why economists don't like them
    NBC News2 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    rickeysmileymorningshow.com2 days ago
    Juvenile shooter kills 5, including 3 kids, in Washington state, authorities say
    NBC News2 days ago
    Fewer diners and ice cream shops: Trump and Harris shift strategies on the trail amid security threats
    NBC News2 days ago
    Democrats Bought A Billboard In This Republican Texas County. Then Something Funny Happened.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Both parties duel for Latino voters in battleground Nevada
    NBC News1 day ago
    Usha Vance's expansive reading list gives a glimpse of a private figure in the campaign
    NBC News2 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Search for missing Texas mother of four enters third week
    NBC News1 day ago
    A homeless mayor and waterlogged downtown: Chimney Rock picks up the pieces after Helene
    NBC News16 hours ago
    Obama jokes his 'palms are sweaty' after Eminem introduction at Detroit rally
    NBC News1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Jan. 6 rioter who allegedly built a giant 'Trump' billboard that was used to assault cops is arrested
    NBC News1 day ago
    Former White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump praised Hitler while in office
    NBC News1 day ago
    Arizona official pleads guilty in 2022 election certification case
    NBC News1 day ago
    McDonald's to 'restore confidence' after E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders, president says
    NBC News22 hours ago
    Helicopter that crashed in Houston, killing 4, was on an air tour flight
    NBC News2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy