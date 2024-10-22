Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC News

    Democrats brace for a possible crack in the blue wall and signs of North Carolina slipping

    By Natasha Korecki,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2K
    Add a Comment
    CROM
    1h ago
    🌊🇺🇸🌊
    Dawn Gambardella
    9h ago
    KAMALA HARRIS WILL TAKE EVERYTHING FROM YOU!KAMALA HARRIS WILL TAX THE EQUITY ON YOUR HOME, 401K, STOCK PORTFOLIO, RETIREMENT OR PENSIONS. IF YOU CAN'T PAY, A TAX LIEN WILL BE PLACED ON YOUR ASSETS AND SIEZED! THIS INCLUDES BUSINESS ASSETS! THIS WILL CRASH THE ECONOMY AND RESULT IN A DEPRESSION. SHE IS A MARXIST COMMUNIST, AND THE GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE OVER PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BUSINESSES.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris vs. Trump: Here's who's winning in the polls with 2 weeks to go
    fox29.com1 day ago
    Early voting numbers are in. Here’s why Democrats shouldn’t panic
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Who is leading in the 2024 presidential race? The odds have shifted. Here's the latest
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer13 days ago
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    What are the odds Trump will win? 2024 election betting odds, state by state
    USA TODAY28 days ago
    Nearly 1 in 5 Republicans believe if Trump loses he should do ‘whatever it takes’ to put himself in White House
    The Independent2 days ago
    No Social Security Payment in December—Here’s Why and How It Will Impact You
    Woman's World2 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
    The Independent1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite5 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite22 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent7 days ago
    ‘Disaster in Pennsylvania’: Democrats Warn Kamala Harris Campaign May Cost Election in Pivotal Battleground State
    Business Times7 days ago
    Pelosi reportedly not 'happy that the only bloody fingerprints on the knife' to oust Biden were hers
    Fox News3 days ago
    Lizzo Vows ‘The Whole Country Will Be Like Detroit’ if Kamala Harris Becomes President
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Liberal pundit tells CNN ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses
    Fox News2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Harris vs. Trump presidential poll: Latest numbers from 7 battleground states
    AL.com1 day ago
    Kamala Harris Just Got Some Great News
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    the-independent.com13 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show2 days ago
    Fact Check: Harris Claims She Had a Job at McDonald's in the '80s. Here's What We Know
    Snopes1 day ago
    Michael Moore - who correctly called the 2016 election result - says ‘Trump is toast’
    the-independent.com16 days ago
    UPS Driver Caught on Camera Leaving Pro-Trump Signs on Kamala-Supporter's Lawn While Delivering Packages
    Latin Times1 day ago
    ‘Bodies were dropped down quarry shafts’: secrets of millions buried in Paris catacombs come to light
    The Guardian4 days ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times24 days ago
    The Decline Of Bud Light Beer Continues
    americancraftbeer.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy